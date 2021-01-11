Good morning and welcome

Join us for our live updates from 12.45pm today of day two of the Masters. Your line-up will be as follows:

1.00pm - Stuart Bingham vs. Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

7.00pm - Shaun Murphy vs. Mark Williams

Evening recap: Gilbert through to the quarter-finals

It looked like being a whitewash for a while, but after a brief show of defiance from Perry to take a couple of frames Gilbert got over the line after an impressive overall performance. It was a thankless task for Perry, with barely any notice to enter this tournament and with very little practice under his belt, but Gilbert brushed him aside their and looked good doing so. As he's admitted in recent interviews he's found the lockdown mentally tough in the last year, but he's in good spirits in his post-match interview with Colin Murray and Neal Foulds and he'll be back on Thursday for a quarter-final with Kyren Wilson. Gilbert made the semi-finals at the Masters last year, and has now given himself a shot at replicating that. If he can replicate the form he showed for most of tonight, who knows how far he can go?

Afternoon recap: Wilson into the quarter-finals

It was an emphatic victory from 2-1 behind for Kyren, rattling off five frames in a row to beat Gary and advance. He is a serious contender for the Masters title this week, and will face the winner of tonight's match between Joe Perry and David Gilbert in his quarter-final. The match swung on the sixth frame, which Kyren nicked from under Gary's nose. While Gary might curse the pink that he missed in that frame, he has at least played in the Masters for the first time - he wasn't even scheduled to play here as late as yesterday - and he is fifteen grand better off for it. He's coming up the rankings and will surely have other chances to play in the Masters in the future. For Kyren, he can now focus on trying to land the Triple Crown title that his talent suggests he is capable of.

What is the format?

It's a simple proposition: the 16 best players in the world playing in a straight knock-out format on one table. There's a day session at 1pm and an evening session at 7pm each day from Sunday, January 10 to Sunday, January 17.

It's best of 11 all the way up to the final, which will be best of 19.

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson

6-2 Gary Wilson Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)

Shaun Murphy v Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson v Yan Bingtao (1pm)

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ding Junhui (1pm)

John Higgins v Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

Perry / Gilbert v Wilson / Wilson (1pm)

Bingham / Un-Nooh v Murphy / Williams (7pm)

Friday January 15

Higgins / Allen v O'Sullivan v Ding (1pm)

Selby / Maguire v Robertson / Yan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

TBC v TBC (1pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

