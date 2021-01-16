Good morning everyone! We hope you are rested and ready for Eurosport's coverage of semi-final day at the 2021 Masters! Yesterday was an absolute humdinger. First up we had a final-frame decider with Yan Bingtao edging out Stephen Maguire before John Higgins knocked out world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in a clash of the titans. Today we start with the aforementioned Bingtao facing former champion of the world Stuart Bingham. Then Higgins returns to the baize as he faces David B Gilbert. We could have two former world champions in the final or we could have two relative novices. What a day we have in store for you!