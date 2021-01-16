Welcome

Good morning everyone! We hope you are rested and ready for Eurosport's coverage of semi-final day at the 2021 Masters! Yesterday was an absolute humdinger. First up we had a final-frame decider with Yan Bingtao edging out Stephen Maguire before John Higgins knocked out world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in a clash of the titans. Today we start with the aforementioned Bingtao facing former champion of the world Stuart Bingham. Then Higgins returns to the baize as he faces David B Gilbert. We could have two former world champions in the final or we could have two relative novices. What a day we have in store for you!

The Masters
‘He was in a trance-like state’ – Foulds waxes lyrical after Higgins brilliance
11 HOURS AGO

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

  • Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
  • Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

  • Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
  • Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

  • Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
  • Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
  • John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

  • David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
  • Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)

Friday January 15

  • John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm)
  • Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

  • Stuart Bingham v Yan Bingtao (1pm)
  • David Gilbert v John Higgins (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

  • TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2021 TV AND LIVESTREAM

You can watch every moment of the Masters live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 across the week.

The Masters
'I can’t play any better than that!' - Technique change paying off for delighted Higgins
11 HOURS AGO
The Masters
'6-3 flattered me' - O'Sullivan heaps praise on Higgins
11 HOURS AGO