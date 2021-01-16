Welcome
Good morning everyone! We hope you are rested and ready for Eurosport's coverage of semi-final day at the 2021 Masters! Yesterday was an absolute humdinger. First up we had a final-frame decider with Yan Bingtao edging out Stephen Maguire before John Higgins knocked out world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in a clash of the titans. Today we start with the aforementioned Bingtao facing former champion of the world Stuart Bingham. Then Higgins returns to the baize as he faces David B Gilbert. We could have two former world champions in the final or we could have two relative novices. What a day we have in store for you!
Full Masters schedule
First round
Sunday January 10
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
- Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)
Monday January 11
- Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
- Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)
Tuesday January 12
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)
Wednesday January 13
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Thursday January 14
- David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
- Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)
Friday January 15
- John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm)
- Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (7pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday January 16
- Stuart Bingham v Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- David Gilbert v John Higgins (7pm)
Final
Sunday January 17
- TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)
HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2021 TV AND LIVESTREAM
You can watch every moment of the Masters live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.
The Masters will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 across the week.