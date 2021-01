Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Mark Allen on very tough battle with Covid-19 over Christmas period

Mark Allen talks about his very tough battle with Covid-19 over the Christmas period. Two-time Masters champion John Higgins moved into the last eight of the competition with a win over Allen at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on Wednesday evening. Ronnie O'Sullivan also advanced to the second round.

00:05:21, 58 views, an hour ago