Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 – Mark Selby opens up on battle with depression, urges people to 'ask for help'

Mark Selby bowed out of the Masters after a 6-3 defeat to Stephen Maguire in Milton Keynes. The 37-year-old opened up about his battle with depression and said that while it was tough to keep the mind active due to the current situation, he urged people to “ask for help” if they need it.

