Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Nerveless Yan Bingtao sinks dramatic re-spotted black against John Higgins

A nerveless Yan Bingtao sinks a dramatic re-spotted black against John Higgins. Two-time champion Higgins held control of the Masters final with Yan by taking a 5-3 lead into the evening session. But Yan made a strong restart at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, with both bidding to succeed Stuart Bingham and become Masters champion.

00:00:21, 127 views, an hour ago