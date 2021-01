Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Ronnie O'Sullivan: John Higgins 'a bit like Alex Higgins with cues'

John Higgins leads Yan Bingtao 5-3 heading into the evening session of the Masters at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The Scot ran to the final on the back of some brilliant play that has come with a cue that he began using shortly after Christmas, and it has helped him rediscover some of his best form.

