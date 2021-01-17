Ronnie O’Sullivan has compared John Higgins to his namesake Alex Higgins with their penchant for changing cues.

John Higgins is on course for victory in the Masters after securing a 5-3 lead over Yan Bingtao ahead of this evening’s final session.

The Masters

He made his way to the final on the back of a blistering run of form, which has come with a cue he began using shortly after Christmas.

It appears to be a prime piece of wood as he knocked in 11 centuries during the Championship League last week and has added six more so far at the Masters.

Higgins has changed cues before, and O’Sullivan has revealed how the Scot has gone to extreme measures to feel comfortable.

“It is funny,” O’Sullivan said to Eurosport. “He is a bit like Alex Higgins with cues.

“They are totally different temperaments and personalities but both are similar with cues.

I’ve heard there have been times with John sawing his butt off in between a tournament. Alex Higgins has done that.

“He (Alex Higgins) would get three cues and go ‘I like the butt of that, I like the middle of that and I like the shaft of that.’ He would put it all together and go and win a World Championship.”

Commenting on Higgins’ upturn in form, O’Sullivan said: “He is a fantastic player, we know that.

“He made 30 centuries last season and so far he is on 29 this season and there is a lot of snooker left to be played.

“He made 11 last week so he is scoring better. 17 of them have come in the last two weeks, so he’s hit some scoring form.”

