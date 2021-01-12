Stephen Maguire pulled off the second big upset of the day at the Masters as he beat world No 4 Mark Selby in the first round.

Three-time semi-finalist Maguire never trailed in the match and followed up Yan Bingtao’s shock win over Neil Robertson by beating Selby 6-3.

Maguire will face 20-year-old Bingato in the quarter-finals.

Maguire, who last reached the Masters semi-finals in 2014, made a positive start as breaks of 66 and 57 saw him open up a 2-0 advantage.

But he was pegged back before the mid-session interval as Selby made two half-century breaks in the third frame (54 and 79) before following up with a 50 break to level at 2-2.

Maguire moved back in front after the break despite missing out on the first century of the match as he crashed the pink against the jaws on 99.

However, again Selby fought back, this time immediately replying in the sixth frame.

Selby was presented with a chance to get back into the seventh frame when Maguire potted the white into the middle pocket with a 48-0 advantage.

But the world No 4 missed a medium-length red and Maguire took the frame.

Maguire then won a lengthy frame to close on victory and booked his place in the next round with a half-century break in the ninth frame.

