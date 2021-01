Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Stuart Bingham 'absolutely devastated' to lose to Yan Bingtao in semi-final

Stuart Bingham says he is 'absolutely devastated' to lose to Yan Bingtao in the Masters semi-final. Bingham had been in the lead for much of the match but Yan roared back to five frames all before winning the decider in very impressive fashion to reach Sunday's game. He will face either John Higgins or David Gilbert.

00:02:01, 3 views, 3 hours ago