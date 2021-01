Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - 'Unbelievable' - Yan Bingtao steals frame as John Higgins misses final black

Yan Bingtao steals a crucial frame as John Higgins misses the final black in dramatic fashion in the 2021 Masters final. Two-time champion Higgins is bidding for a first title at the event since 2006, while Yan steps out for his first Triple Crown final. Watch every ball live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

