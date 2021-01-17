As the Masters draws to its conclusion, it's time to revisit the best shots from this year's tournament in Milton Keynes.

Potting machine Judd Trump may have been absent from the tournament due to Covid-19, but that hasn't stopped a feast of brilliant snooker lighting up the Marshall Arena.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Shaun Murphy and Yan Bingtao are among those vying for the coveted Eurosport Shot of the Tournament award, and the result is down to you, the viewers.

The winner will be announced live on Eurosport after the final between John Higgins and Yan Bingtao on Sunday, with our coverage of the evening session starting at 18:45.

So what are you waiting for? Watch the eight entries below then scroll down to vote!

Masters 2021: What was the shot of the tournament?

Vote for your favourite!

WHAT WAS THE BEST SHOT OF THE MASTERS? KYREN WILSON (v Gary Wilson, last 16) - Long red SHAUN MURPHY (v Mark Williams, last 16) - Banana shot SHAUN MURPHY (v Mark Williams, last 16) - Dramatic black RONNIE O’SULLIVAN (v Ding Junhui, last 16) - Long blue DAVID GILBERT (v Kyren Wilson, quarter-finals) - Long red SHAUN MURPHY (v Stuart Bingham, quarter-finals) - Excellent red YAN BINGTAO (v Stephen Maguire, quarter-finals) - Long red YAN BINGTAO (v Stuart Bingham, semi-finals) - Snooker escape

The top-level snooker barely stops on Eurosport, so enjoy Sunday's showpiece final live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)

Gary Wilson (1pm) Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)

6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm) Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)

6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm) John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)

6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm) Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)

Friday January 15

Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) David Gilbert 4-6 John Higgins (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

John Higgins 5-3 Yan Bingtao (1pm, 7pm)

