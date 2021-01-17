As the Masters draws to its conclusion, it's time to revisit the best shots from this year's tournament in Milton Keynes.
Potting machine Judd Trump may have been absent from the tournament due to Covid-19, but that hasn't stopped a feast of brilliant snooker lighting up the Marshall Arena.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, Shaun Murphy and Yan Bingtao are among those vying for the coveted Eurosport Shot of the Tournament award, and the result is down to you, the viewers.
The winner will be announced live on Eurosport after the final between John Higgins and Yan Bingtao on Sunday, with our coverage of the evening session starting at 18:45.
So what are you waiting for? Watch the eight entries below then scroll down to vote!
Masters 2021: What was the shot of the tournament?
Vote for your favourite!
Full Masters schedule
First round
Sunday January 10
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
- Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)
Monday January 11
- Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
- Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)
Tuesday January 12
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)
Wednesday January 13
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Thursday January 14
- David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
- Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)
Friday January 15
- Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (7pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday January 16
- Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- David Gilbert 4-6 John Higgins (7pm)
Final
Sunday January 17
- John Higgins 5-3 Yan Bingtao (1pm, 7pm)