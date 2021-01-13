Ronnie O’Sullivan had the Eurosport commentary box purring after sinking a brilliant red during his Masters match with Ding Junhui on Wednesday afternoon.

Returning from the mid-session interval 3-1 behind, the world champion arrowed a red into the bottom right corner to spark a break of 60 and spark hopes of a revival.

"They don’t get any harder than that," said Joe Johnson in the Eurosport commentary box.

"There should be something up there [in the stats] about the difficulty of a shot. That was worth at least four."

Dave Hendon alongside him concurred: "Great camera angle as well, seeing it go in straight. Beautiful."

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan revealed to Eurosport he was “absolutely gone” before suffering a shock early exit at the UK Championship in November, blaming an increase in running mileage.

