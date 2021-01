Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Watch John Higgins close out dramatic final-frame decider against Mark Allen

Two-time Masters champion John Higgins moved into the last eight of the competition with a win over Mark Allen at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on Wednesday evening. Ronnie O'Sullivan advanced to the second round by beating Ding Junhui 6-5 earlier in the day and he lies in wait in the quarter finals.

00:02:13, 74 views, an hour ago