Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Watch John Higgins give frame away with 'incredible' miss against Yan Bingtao

Watch John Higgins give a frame away with an 'incredible' miss against Yan Bingtao. Higgins roared back after this costly error to lead Yan Bingtao 5-3 heading into the evening session of the Masters at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Watch the final live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:33, 122 views, 4 hours ago