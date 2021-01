Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Watch Mark Allen get away with an outrageous fluke against John Higgins

Mark Allen somehow got away with a truly outrageous fluke during his match with John Higgins at the 2021 Masters. The 34-year-old blasted a long shot, only to see the red fly back in on the opposite end of the table with the shot described as "so embarrassing" by the Eurosport commentary duo for the match.

