Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Watch the moment Yan Bingtao clinches dramatic win over John Higgins

Yan Bingtao saw off the challenge of John Higgins to win the title, the first debutant since Mark Selby in 2008. The 20-year-old beat Neil Robertson, Stephen Maguire and Stuart Bingham on route to the final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. He fought back to beat the two-time Masters champion in thrilling style.

00:01:31, 429 views, 37 minutes ago