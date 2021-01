Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 – 'What was I doing?!' – David Gilbert on 'horror show' safety shot v Joe Perry

World number 13 David Gilbert raced into a 5-0 lead but showed signs of nerves before booking his place in the last eight of the Masters with a 6-2 win over Joe Perry. Up next is a meeting with Kyren Wilson and he will hope to avoid any repeat of his blooper with the spider that gave his opponent a foothold in the game.

00:04:47, 40 views, 2 hours ago