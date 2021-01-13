Wednesday evening delivered an "embarrassing" fluke as Mark Allen benefited from a wild shot during his match against John Higgins at the Masters.

The Belfast man, known for his aggressive style, smashed a long red at the start of the fifth frame while trailing 3-1 to his opponent.

The red did not just land in a pocket that was not the one intended by Allen, but absolutely rocketed in.

It came at a crucial point in the match with Allen two frames behind Higgins, and the gaffe enabled him to get a break going and reduce the deficit.

"Wow, what a fluke that was!" said Dominic Dale on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"It will concern Mark Allen that he missed the red initially by a long way, but he saw it go in.

Some flukes are so embarrassing you just daren't apologise for them!

The looks on both Allen's and Higgins' faces said it all.

