Masters snooker video 2021 - Watch the moment Stuart Bingham catches chalk to avoid unusual foul

Watch the moment former world champion Stuart Bingham catches the chalk to avoid what would have been a truly extraordinary foul during his match against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the 2021 Masters. Bingham is the reigning champion at the event, the first Triple Crown of the season. You can watch it live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

