Snooker

Masters snooker - Watch John Higgins close out victory 'in style' over David Gilbert to reach final

Watch John Higgins close out victory 'in style' over David Gilbert to reach the Masters final. Higgins battled past Gilbert to secure a hard-fought 6-4 victory and his place in the showpiece match. The Scot never had the match in total control and continued to have to scrap until the end as Gilbert gave him a tough encounter.

00:02:55, 73 views, an hour ago