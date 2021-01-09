Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Betfred Masters matches.

Trump was set to play David Gilbert in his first match in Milton Keynes, and Joe Perry will step in to play Gilbert on Sunday evening.

Lisowski has been replaced by Gary Wilson, who will now play Kyren Wilson at 1pm on Sunday.

The WST released a statement confirming the results and explained the measures the event was taking.

“Perry and Gary Wilson were both already present at the event as reserves and have received negative test results,” the WST said.

“WST is following extensive Covid-19 guidelines in a ‘bubble’ environment for this event. All players are tested two days in advance of their first match, and after the test they remain in isolation until the result is received.

“All other players and officials tested at the event so far have had negative results.

Trump and Lisowski will now undergo a further period of self isolation and will receive the support of WST and WPBSA.

“Since WST events restarted in June 2020, strict Covid-19 regulations have been and continue to be followed, under UK Government guidance.”

The Masters was due to take place at Alexandra Palace in North London but was switched to Milton Keynes to meet coronavirus protocols.

