Kyren Wilson will be doubly motivated to win the upcoming Masters, having promised his mum that he would one day bring home the "awesome" trophy.

Wilson has appeared in each of the last four editions of the prestigious event, his best result coming in 2018, when he was edged out 10-7 by Mark Allen in the final.

The 29-year-old believes that the tournament has overtaken the UK Championship as the second most prestigious in the snooker calendar, and is hoping to make his parents proud with victory.

He exclusively told Eurosport: "It's definitely number two behind the World Championship. It's overtaken the UK Championship now... it's probably our showpiece event.

"Last year it looked amazing, with all the sofas, the bar, the arena, all the fancy light work. IT's really sort of come into its own. I'm grateful to be part of it and got a good few appearances under my belt.

"I love it when it comes around. I always enjoy my new year, knowing I've got that round the corner.

For me, it's probably the best looking trophy - it looks awesome. I promised it to my mum one day, so I'm going to try to make it happen!

Wilson reached his second career Triple Crown final in 2020, losing to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the World Championship last summer, but starts the new year knowing he can win the sport's biggest tournaments.

"I worked so, so hard for last year's World Championships. I was doing six to eight hours a day for six weeks before it and I was just so driven and I believed with every ounce of me that I was going to win that title.

"So I came up one short but I know that if I put the work in and dedicated myself to the game, I can achieve great things.

"I've been really consistent. I've been around where my ranking would suggest I'd need to perform at. But it's not always as easy as that because the standards are so high these days.

"I'd have liked to have kicked on a little bit more as I got to the latter stages of events, but it's tough to win these titles these days."

And Wilson is hoping to use his two defeats in Triple Crown finals as learning experiences, and not get frustrated by losing.

"I was actually tuned into Eurosport the other day and they were showing the re-run of my final with Mark Allen... seeing my family in the crowd and how nervous they were.

"I think I handled it really well for my first time in a big Triple Crown event final. You're playing top class players on these occasions and sometimes you've got to hold up your hands and say, 'you know what? He deserved it today.'

"But you've got to learn from where you may have gone slightly wrong and just hope it can hold you in good stead. It's better to look on those occasions as learning experiences, rather than kicks in the teeth."

With England back in a full-scale national lockdown, the Masters has eschewed its traditional home of Alexandra Palace to take place in Milton Keynes, with players subject to strict Covid-19 protocols.

"It's tough being locked in the hotel but it's obviously really good that we've got snooker going on in this second lockdown. We're lucky to have events to play in."

