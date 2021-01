Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 – ‘You cheeky git!’ – Stuart Bingham recounts hilarious Yan Bingtao story

Stuart Bingham was not at his best on Thursday, but he remains on course to win back-to-back Masters titles after getting the better of Shaun Murphy at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. He recounted an amusing tale about his first meeting with Yan Bingtao after his win over Shaun Murphy.

00:04:05, 20 views, 2 hours ago