Masters snooker video 2021 - John Higgins with magical four-ball plant - 'What a brave shot!'

John Higgins produces a magical four-ball plant in the evening session of the Masters final against Yan Bingtao. Two-time champion Higgins is bidding for a first title at the event since 2006, while Yan steps out for his first Triple Crown final. Watch every ball live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

33 minutes ago