Snooker

Masters snooker - John Higgins on facing Yan Bingtao in final: 'I've played garbage against him!'

Former world champion John Higgins battled past David Gilbert to secure a hard-fought 6-4 victory and his place in the final of the 2021 Masters. The Scot never had the match in total control and continued to have to scrap until the end as Gilbert gave him a tough encounter. He will take on Yan Bingtao in Sunday's final.

