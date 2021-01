Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 – 'I lost the plot before Christmas' – Stephen Maguire on bouncing back

Stephen Maguire set up a quarter-final against Yan Bingtao after beating Mark Selby in the first round of the Masters. After 20-year-old Bingtao beat Neil Robertson earlier in the day, three-time semi-finalist Maguire produced an excellent performance to oust Selby and advance into the last eight in Milton Keynes.

