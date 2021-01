Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - 'Don’t get any harder than that' - Ronnie O'Sullivan pots astonishing shot

Ronnie O’Sullivan had the Eurosport commentary box purring after sinking a brilliant red during his Masters match with Ding Junhui on Wednesday afternoon. Returning from the mid-session interval 3-1 behind, the world champion arrowed a red into the bottom right corner to spark a break of 60 and spark hopes of a revival.

00:00:24, 635 views, 2 hours ago