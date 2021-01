Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Shaun Murphy berates 'idiot' footballers who don't respect Covid rules

Shaun Murphy has not held back when addressing Covid breaches in football: "I would hate it if my sport, the sport I’ve been in love for 30 years, and that I know brings so much joy to so many people, was stamped on because of some of these idiots in football." Murphy bowed out of the Masters on Thursday evening in a 6-3 defeat to Stuart Bingham in Milton Keynes.

00:02:46, 29 views, an hour ago