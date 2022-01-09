Snooker
Masters | E1 Coverage
12:45-16:31
Live
Yan is the man in 2021
Ad
This was the moment Yan Bingtao claimed the Masters title at the Marshall Arena last year. Yan was 7-5 down, but recovered to claim a glorious 10-8 victory.
The Masters
Masters 2021 - Latest results, scores and draw
Watch the moment Yan clinches dramatic Masters triumph
MASTERS 2022 DRAW
- Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm
- Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm
- John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm
- Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm
- Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm
- Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm
- Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm
Good afternoon one and all
The 48th year of the Masters is upon us. And we are back at the Alexandra Palace in London. It was two years ago that Stuart Bingham defeated Ali Carter 10-8 in the final at Ally Pally, a match that seems an eternity ago when you consider the problems the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown up for society and sport across the globe. Yan Bingtao edged out John Higgins 10-8 last year behind closed doors in Milton Keynes to become champion at the tender age of 20. Yan begins his defence against former champion Mark Williams this afternoon. Stay with us for updates from what should be a fine opening match.
‘Stand by tea’ – Rocket Ronnie mad for a brew with Oasis icon as part of Masters plan
It feels like half the world away. When Ronnie O’Sullivan became the youngest Masters champion at the ripe old age of 19 years and 69 days with a 9-3 win over John Higgins in February 1995, Oasis were already huge Rock ‘n’ Roll stars in Blighty courtesy of decade-defining debut album Definitely Maybe.
Later in the same year, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was released as the Gallagher brothers became the most priceless band to come out of the UK since Welsh actor Richard Burton handed missus Liz Taylor a Krupp Diamond in the 1960s.
Some might say otherwise, but not many of the 250,000 diehards attending Oasis' sell-out Knebworth gigs in August 1996 will argue the toss.
Read the full piece with Ronnie O'Sullivan from Desmond Kane here.
- -
Stream the 2022 Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
Championship League
Scott Donaldson beats Jordan Brown to win Group 5 of Championship League
Championship League
Donaldson continues strong form to top Group 5 after first day of action
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad