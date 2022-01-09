Premium Snooker Masters | E1 Coverage 12:45-16:31 Live

Yan is the man in 2021

This was the moment Yan Bingtao claimed the Masters title at the Marshall Arena last year. Yan was 7-5 down, but recovered to claim a glorious 10-8 victory.

Watch the moment Yan clinches dramatic Masters triumph

MASTERS 2022 DRAW

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm

Good afternoon one and all

The 48th year of the Masters is upon us. And we are back at the Alexandra Palace in London. It was two years ago that Stuart Bingham defeated Ali Carter 10-8 in the final at Ally Pally, a match that seems an eternity ago when you consider the problems the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown up for society and sport across the globe. Yan Bingtao edged out John Higgins 10-8 last year behind closed doors in Milton Keynes to become champion at the tender age of 20. Yan begins his defence against former champion Mark Williams this afternoon. Stay with us for updates from what should be a fine opening match.

- -

