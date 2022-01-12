Mark Allen suffered final-frame heartache at the hands of Judd Trump at the Masters, but emerged with a smile on his face after a court hearing earlier in the day “could not have gone any better.”

The Northern Irishman was proud about the way he competed in the 6-5 defeat, but snooker was secondary on the day.

Allen has had well-documented off-table problems and although he did not want to discuss the finer points, said he had a good day in court earlier on Wednesday.

“Not going to go into too much detail, but today was a really good day for me,” Allen told Eurosport. “Snooker result aside, it has been a good morning. Court hearing could not have gone any better.

“I did not finish that until 12:25, so maybe not the ideal prep on the day but leading up to it I practiced really hard.

“The game of snooker today, I was just trying to enjoy the battle as my main win today was this morning.

“I am not where I want to be yet, there's lots to sort out, but today was huge for me. I went into the match really happy, win or lose.

“People will sort of criticise me for that as I had a chance to win a match at one of the biggest snooker tournaments and you don’t look overly disappointed, but the bottom line is I am not. I get to go home and see my daughter and that is more important to me.”

Reflecting on the match, Allen said: “Obviously disappointed as I had my chance in the last frame and didn’t take it, but in general Judd was the better player today.

“I was hanging on and proud of myself for still being in the match as I was pretty poor and he was pretty good.

“I did not feel comfortable and not at my best and things were a little tough today.”

