Neil Robertson feels his run to his second Masters title is one of the achievements of his career, and believes he has found the perfect work-life balance.

It is Robertson’s fifth Triple Crown title, and after beating Anthony McGill, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams and Hawkins, he says it is one of his career highs.

“With the players I have had to beat it has got to be right up there,” Robertson said on Eurosport.

The fans at Alexandra Palace played a huge part this week, and Robertson was thrilled with their contribution after a tough time last year with no spectators.

“Every match has thrown a lot of challenges and coming here, when the tournament was announced last year the crowds were back and to then go into another lockdown was so disappointing, so to hear London cheer again is fantastic,” Robertson said.

Hawkins beat Judd Trump 6-5 in the semi-finals, getting over the line late in the evening, and Robertson paid tribute to the Hawk.

“It was a tough game today and Barry was a bit unlucky yesterday, second semi-final going all the way,” Robertson said. “If the roles had been reversed he maybe would have won today. Sometimes things pan out like that and I am so happy to win this tournament again.”

Robertson has tailored his schedule to ensure he spends quality time with his young family, and he feels his snooker is benefiting from it.

“It is about balancing and doing what works for you,” he said. “If I have to miss the odd event and get to a few more of Alexander’s football matches, or maybe let Mille sleep in and get up with Penelope at 6 in the morning then so be it, and I have struck the perfect balance and my snooker is getting the most out of that.”

