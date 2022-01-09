Yan Bingtao beat John Higgins in the final of the 2021 edition of the Masters . He begins his defence on Sunday January 9 at 14:00 with a match against two-time champion Mark Williams. John Higgins headlines Monday's coverage, pitting his wits against Zhao Xintong ahead of Shaun Murphy's showdown against Barry Hawkins.

Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest for an eighth Masters crown on Tuesday against Jack Lisowski before Mark Selby - chasing a fourth Masters win - takes on Stephen Maguire later that evening. And matches between Judd Trump and Mark Allen at 14:00 and then Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham at 20:00 complete the first-round matches on Wednesday.

Where can I watch the Masters?

The Masters is live on Eurosport, the Eurosport App, Eurosport.com and discovery+

What is the format?

The Masters is an invitational tournament for the top 16 players in the world. There are, therefore, eight first-round matches player over the first four days followed two days of qurters and then the semi-finals and final are played over Saturday and Sunday. All matches are best-of-11 until the final which is best-of-19.

Schedule and results

Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)

Round 1

Sun 9 Jan

14:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] v Mark J Williams [9]

20:00 - Neil Robertson [5] v Anthony McGill [16]

Mon 12 Jan

14:00 - John Higgins [8] v Zhao Xintong [10]

20:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] v Barry Hawkins [11]

Tue 11 Jan

14:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] v Jack Lisowski [14]

20:00 - Mark Selby [2] v Stephen Maguire [13]

Wed 12 Jan

14:00 - Judd Trump [3] v Mark Allen [12]

20:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] v Stuart Bingham [15]

Quarter-final

Thu 13 Jan

14:00 - N Robertson / McGill v R O'Sullivan / Lisowski

20:00 - Yan Bingtao / M J Williams v J Higgins / Zhao Xintong

Fri 14 Jan

14:00 - Judd Trump / M Allen v K Wilson / Bingham

20:00 - S Murphy / Hawkins v Selby / Maguire

Semi-final

Sat 15 Jan

14:00 - To be decided v To be decided

20:00 - To be decided v To be decided

Final

Sun 16 Jan

14 + 18:00 - To be decided v To be decided

---

