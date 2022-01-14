Judd Trump brushed aside the challenge of Kyren Wilson to reach the semi-finals of the Masters, and he’s revelling in the atmosphere at Alexandra Palace.

After the event was played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year, the atmosphere in 2022 has been something special.

Ad

The Masters Trump crushes Wilson to power into Masters semi-finals 2 HOURS AGO

With O’Sullivan now out of the tournament, following his loss to Neil Robertson , Trump has assumed the mantle of crowd favourite, and It is something he is relishing.

“The crowd is just so good here. I wish every tournament was here.

“It is incredible, it is why I play the game. Just look, it is unbelievable.

“The reception Mark Williams and John Higgins got yesterday, and today. I can't wait to be out here again.”

The scoreline was not a true reflection of the match, as Wilson had chances. He should arguably have gone into the interval all square at 2-2 and had Trump in bother in the fifth.

“I am very happy to win that so comfortably in the end because at one point it looked like it was going 2-2,” Trump said on Eurosport. “I made a couple of really good clearances and that is what turned it.

“It wasn’t like the century breaks of the first round, but I did not miss a lot and when I was in the balls I was quite clinical.”

Trump - who was absent 12 months ago after a positive coronavirus test - has changed his preparations, and feels it has been of benefit.

“It is so special,” Trump said. “Missing it last year was devastating, so I have come here to try and enjoy myself a bit more.

“It is the first time I've not been staying in Essex. It feels more of an event staying in a hotel and maybe this is a good thing. I feel more at home in the tournament.”

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters 'He won’t be happy with that one' - Surprising Trump miss does not prove costly 3 HOURS AGO