Ronnie O’Sullivan is on his home patch in the Masters at the Alexandra Palace, and has the London crowd firmly in his corner.

Many call him the greatest of all time, but his long-standing nickname is the Rocket on account of his style of play.

A new moniker emerged at the Alexandra Palace on Thursday, but we’re not sure it will stick.

Having been kept cold for the first two frames, loud cheers greeted O’Sullivan’s first pot of the match - some 35 minutes into the quarter-final with Neil Robertson.

It yielded only a solitary point, as he failed to secure position on a colour.

A good safety shot put him in command of the frame, and a short while later he drew an error from Robertson.

As a red settled adjacent to the right middle, the crowd perked up - notably one man who yelled “go on the guv’nor.”

It drew a response from others in the crowd, but not a flicker of emotion from O’Sullivan.

But the fan will almost certainly head home saying it made the difference, as O’Sullivan went on to take the third frame and get in the match.

