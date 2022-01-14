Judd Trump is reaping the benefits of hard work, and will be tough to shift for the rest of the Masters field - according to Neal Foulds and Jimmy White.

The level of performance against Wilson was not as good as what he produced against Allen, but he played excellent match-snooker and gained his reward.

“It is not all about centuries, it is about hard, match-play snooker,” White said on Eurosport. “Trump looked very focused in that match.

“He’s the type of player who if he got to the final, he could turn it on and play unplayable snooker. He has that in his locker.”

“That red he played where he knocked it off the side cushion, it is such a difficult shot to play,” White said. “But make no mistake, Judd Trump with his brother will put up 200 long reds in a practice session and all of a sudden these shots become easy to play when they are so difficult. For an average player, a shot like that is maybe one in ten. For these guys, it is eight or nine out of ten as they put in the work, and once it is in the tank it comes out in a match situation.”

Foulds was impressed with how Trump went about his win over Wilson, and feels he is the man to beat at Alexandra Palace.

“His highest break was 76, but he made a lot of telling breaks,” Foulds said. “He can be vulnerable early on, he showed that against Mark Allen where he could easily have lost, but if he can get through those early rounds, he is usually a dangerous prospect.

“Once he is there and entrenched in the tournament, he is the man to beat.

“He is a winner and a class player, and now he is still in and here for the weekend, he is going to take a lot of shifting now.”

