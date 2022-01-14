Momentum often ebbs and flows when top players face each other, and it was no different in the meeting between Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson.

Trump made a rapid start to their Masters quarter-final clash, as he opened up a two-frame lead and had a chance in the third.

A surprise miscue allowed Wilson to get on the board, and it was another miss from Trump in the fourth that handed his opponent a big opening.

Trump worked a chance in the fourth and dropped on a red, albeit one at a difficult angle. He would normally expect to make it, but it missed by a distance and on account of the pace he played the shot, it was calling all pockets.

Sadly for Trump, the reds stayed on the table.

“He won’t be happy with that one,” Philip Studd said on Eurosport commentary. “Reds everywhere, but sadly for Trump none in the pocket.

“It’s amazing how quickly the momentum can change. Trump was all over Wilson in the first two frames, was in in the third but got the miscue and now that missed red.”

Wilson had the chance to draw level at the interval, but he broke down and the momentum shifted back Trump’s way as a brilliant red set up the counter to move ahead at the interval.

'Drew gasps!' - Trump delights crowd with long pot

- - -

