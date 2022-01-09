Mark Williams has promised to try more of his trademark ‘under-arm’ shots as his Masters journey continues following a 6-4 win over Yan Bingtao.

On his way to victory, the reigning British Open champion wowed the crowd at Alexandra Palace with some inventive shots and outstanding potting, and says he will continue to entertain going forward.

The Masters

“I felt I was a little bit unlucky to be 3-1 down to be honest,” he told Eurosport afterwards. “A couple of flicks here and there and it could have easily been two each.

“I just carried on doing what I was doing really, the under-arm shots I play all the time in practice and hardly ever miss.

I should really be playing them a lot more in matches, but perhaps I will start.

Williams also acknowledged things went his way during the match but says he was happy to take advantage of any good fortune because it could just as easily swing that other way in snooker.

“I had a cracking fluke in the last frame but you know only a month ago I was in the UK [Championship] at 5-5 against Anthony [Hamilton] had a horrendous fluke and he cleared up and won the match so this time it was my turn.

“You’ve just got to make the most of them flukes when they come along you know.”

John Higgins or Zhao Xintong await in round two.

'Ridiculous... and brilliant!' - WIlliams plays unusual under-the-body shot

