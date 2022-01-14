The Alexandra Palace crowd is famed for getting involved in matches, but it ramped up a level on Friday when a fan expressed love for Mark Selby.

Selby had just seen Barry Hawkins pinch the second frame of their Masters quarter-final, when a fan let a secret out of the bag. It might not have been a secret, we don’t know, but it certainly isn’t any more.

"I love you Mark," was the shout from the crowd.

Referee Jan Verhaas was quick with his retort, dealing with the situation while keeping the audience onside.

“Will you stop that now please, we know that you love him,” the Dutch official said.

"There are some exuberant audience members," said Dominic Dale on commentary.

It was all good natured, but there are high stakes on the table and David Hendon in Eurosport commentary summed things up.

“Frankly, they need to shut up,” Hendon said.

While there was love for Selby in the crowd, it was not so rosy on the table as Hawkins got an almighty fluke one shot later.

'He didn’t even see the red flying across the table' - Amazing fluke from Barry Hawkins

