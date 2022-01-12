There was drama in the seventh frame of Judd Trump’s clash with Mark Allen in the first round of the Masters, with the world No. 2 calling a foul on himself which was ultimately not given.

With the scores tied at three frames apiece, Trump attempted to play thin off a couple of reds nestled on the bottom cushion.

He played the shot, but immediately asked referee Desislava Bozhilova to check if he had caught the black on his way past.

Setting the scene on Eurosport commentary, Phil Studd said: “I think he asked if he hit the black before he hit the red.”

After seeing the replay, Dominic Dale added: “It did move, how extraordinary.

“It was so thin, it was like the black rocked back to its original position.”

Bozhilova was not sure, and after a couple of views decided no foul was committed.

It ultimately had no bearing on the frame, as Allen was in control at the time and went on to win it to move 4-3 ahead in the contest, but it shows even with the stakes so high, sporting integrity in snooker is high.

