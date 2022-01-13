The Class of '92 took centre stage at the Masters on Thursday night, and John Higgins and Mark Williams were given the sort of reception by the Alexandra Palace crowd that draws goosebumps.

It’s rare a Ronnie O’Sullivan match is the hors d'oeuvres, but that was arguably the case as the quarter-final draw threw up another clash between Higgins and Williams.

Ad

The pair, along with fellow Class of '92 alum O’Sullivan, have been slugging it out for decades - and the crowd at the Masters know they can’t go on forever.

The Masters ‘Older, greyer, balder’ - Higgins v Williams showdown promises to be special YESTERDAY AT 12:47

There are sure to be other meetings before they hang up their cues, but it’s not clear how many more will take place in the amphitheatre of the Alexandra Palace.

It all married together for the pair to be given the most amazing of ovations.

“How on Earth do you begin to describe the reception for these all-time snooker legends?” Phil Studd said on Eurosport commentary. “I think they are both somewhat humbled by the deafening roar they have been greeted with.

“Neither player can stop smiling.

“It was hairs on the back of the neck standing up time. It was probably quite emotional.”

As Higgins got down to break, the ovation was still going on and a wag in the crowd shouted ‘shot’ as the Scot split the pack. Maybe he had a crystal ball in hand, as Higgins went on to take the opener with a break of 126.

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters 'A possible winner of tournament' – Murphy tips Hawkins for Masters glory 11/01/2022 AT 08:12