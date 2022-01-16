Judd Trump was awarded Eurosport’s Masters shot of the championship, and it proved too tricky even for Jimmy White.

During his win over Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals, Trump went for a long red to the bottom left with the white tight to the baulk cushion.

That alone was a high enough tariff, but he put some sauce on top by attempting to flick another red off the left cushion and bringing the white out into play.

The world No. 2 executed it to perfection, and it impressed Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Eurosport studio.

“Just potting the red is good enough,” O’Sullivan said. ”But to get the other red off and a half-ball cannon to get the white out. That is as pure as they come.”

White is never one to pass up a challenge and he attempted to recreate the effort, albeit he was not too confident.

“I am keeping my jacket on so I have an excuse,” White said.

In fairness to White, the red wriggled in the jaws of the pocket before being spat out.

“I’d stop there,” advised O’Sullivan.

White is not one to throw in the towel, and he took off the jacket for two further attempts but he could not produce what Trump had done.

We cannot comment as to whether White is still attempting the pot.

