On Monday, Barry Hawkins enjoyed the rub of the green against Shaun Murphy when his fifth attempt at playing his way out of a snooker resulted in the red flicking off another red and finding a pocket.

Murphy was trailing 1-0 but leading the second frame 16-0 when he played a snooker behind the brown ball.

The shot initially stumped Hawkins, who played and missed four times off two cushions when looking to flick a loose red above the pack.

‘What a crazy game!’ – Hawkins misses four times, then gets monster fluke

“He will not hit it thick,” Alan McManus said on Eurosport’s commentary. “He’s got the patience of a saint and will not mind giving away 16 or 20 points…”

Come his fifth attempt, cheers immediately greeted Hawkins’ shot when finally hitting the red, and that turned into a roar from the Alexandra Palace crowd when it went into the middle right pocket after flicking another red.

“What a crazy game this is,” commentator David Hendon said, as the camera cut to Murphy holding his hand over his face in disbelief.

Murphy then could not help but laugh while Hawkins put his arm up in celebration.

“What an extraordinary way for that little sequence to end,” Hendon added, although it was not enough for Hawkins to win the frame as Murphy battled back to level the match at 1-1.

