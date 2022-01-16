Judd Trump had no regrets following his loss to Barry Hawkins in the semi-finals of the Masters, lamenting the fact he did not get a chance in the final couple of frames.

Trump did not score a point in frames 10 or 11, as Hawkins held his nerve to book his place in a second Masters final.

“I gave it my all,” Trump told Eurosport. “I just did not play as well as in the first couple of games and he won the scrappy ones, which was important.

“I did not get any chances in the last two frames. It is always disappointing when you do not get a shot to see what you could have done, but I did not miss anything.”

Trump will now turn his attentions to the German Masters, which is live on Eurosport from January 26, and he will head to the Tempodrom in Berlin in a positive frame of mind.

“No regrets,” he said. “I am not that disappointed. I gave it my all.

“You have days like that. Sometimes you get through them, others you don’t.”

