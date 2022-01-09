It would be a mistake to write off Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Masters according to Eurosport experts Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.

Ahead of his first round match against Jack Lisowski on Tuesday, the Rocket’s chances of a record-extending eighth title at Alexandra Palace are being talked up.

Speaking on Eurosport, White believes that O’Sullivan’s recent victory at the World Grand Prix stand him in good stead ahead of the tournament.

“I think O'Sullivan desperately needed to win a tournament,” said White. “Before the Grand Prix, it was the World Championship was his last tournament he won.

“But he'd been practicing hard.

“For me, I think he really wants to win. He doesn't want to admit it. But winning that Grand Prix will give him a confidence.

“He has got every chance in this tournament.”

O’Sullivan suffered a series of near misses in late 2021, losing in the semi finals of the England and Scottish Open events and the quarter final of the UK Championship.

However, the six-time world champion did manage to get his hands on some silverware at December’s World Grand Prix, beating Neil Roberston 10-8 in the final in Coventry.

“He's got nothing to prove as a player,” added Foulds. “But maybe just his current form because he kept getting beat in finals.

Everyone thought that Robertson was going to do him again because on the form they played that week, everyone said Robertson is going to win that final.

“Right the last minute the last after the last interval, he came out as O’Sullivan and played fantastic snooker.

“And you know, people wrote him off and you must never do that because he's the greatest player to ever play the game.”

