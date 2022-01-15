The Masters has had everything this week, with brilliant pots, drama, crowd participation - and in the semi-final between Judd Trump and Barry Hawkins, a broken pocket.

Hawkins had just moved 3-2 ahead and all seemed well with the world as the players left the arena for a short break.

Upon their return, the bottom-right pocket was without a rail to catch the balls.

Referee Jan Verhaas may not be the king of DIY in his house, as he took one look at it and appeared to put it in the “too difficult” bracket.

“A bit of a malfunction there with the pocket, so a but of reparatory work is required,” said Phil Studd on Eurosport commentary.

While the pocket was being repaired, the Eurosport studio took centre stage and Jimmy White had a fantastic anecdote.

“Years ago, Tony Drago was playing and he missed a shot and kicked the pocket, and not only did the pocket fall down, the cushion fell off the table,” White said.

“He won the match; I think the other guy was too scared to pot a ball after that.”

Upon the resumption, Trump felt it would be wise to test the remedial work as he crunched a long red into the heart of the leather - and the rail stayed in place.

'He's answered the spectator's call' - Trump pots red in repaired pocket

