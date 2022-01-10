A "mind-boggling” shot from Shaun Murphy left Eurosport pundit Neal Foulds declaring it one of the worst he has ever seen ‘The Magician’ play.

Murphy was taking on Barry Hawkins in the opening round of the Masters on Monday night, and lost the encounter 6-2.

Ad

Hawkins reeled off five straight frames to win the match , while Murphy was left ruing a number of missed chances, particularly after the interval.

The Masters ‘One of the worst shots’ – Murphy error stuns pundits AN HOUR AGO

Eurosport pundits Jimmy White and Foulds were left baffled by one opportunity in particular, which fell in the eighth and final frame.

‘What a crazy game!’ – Hawkins misses four times, then gets monster fluke

After playing into the pack off a blue, Murphy avoided potting a red by accident, but he then put too much power onto his next shot and blocked his path to the black over the pocket.

Foulds, remarking on the initial blue pot first, said: “This is a great shot, he’s nearly knocked the red in, the black in, all the things that could have gone wrong didn’t go wrong. You look at where the balls are going and think this could be the making of his night, getting back into the match.

But the next shot is one of the worst shots I’ve ever seen him play. He’s only got to drop this in, how can he not finish on the black there? It’s impossible.

White added: “I can’t get my breath, that was just mind-boggling. All he had to do was touch the red and he’s got a shot on the black. He’ll be disappointed with that opportunity.

“But when you’re struggling for form, and he’s talked about he’s injured, and things like that happen to you. Everything that could go wrong went wrong for him, but you can’t take anything away from Hawkins.”

--

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

The Masters Hawkins reels off five straight frames to beat Murphy AN HOUR AGO