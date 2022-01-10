Premium Snooker John Higgins - Zhao Xintong 12:45-16:30 Live

Higgins 1-0 Zhao (0-26)

Nice safety shot by Higgins, but Zhao responds with a stunning long red. A great chance for the UK champion to show this Alexandra Palace crowd what he can do with a load of balls and a snooker cue. They're all snooker loopy.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (100-6)

Fabulous stuff from Higgins out there. A break of 100 from last year's finalist in his 28th appearance at the Masters. Looks right in the mood.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (92-6)

This has been classic Higgins. One-visit snooker. Could easily be a century to get this match off and running. An 861st century on the cards.

Higgins 0-0 Zhao (17-6)

Cracking long blue by Zhao, but a long red hovering near the hole then fails to drop. Didn't expect him to miss that. And Higgins given an early chance to get his scoring boots on.

MASTERS 2022 SCHEDULE

Yan Bingtao 4-6 Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm

– Sunday January 9, 1pm Neil Robertson 6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm

6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm

Hope you are settling down with a nice cuppa ready for another glorious afternoon of Masters snooker. John Higgins is first up today against the new UK champion Zhao Xintong. Should be an utterly absorbing contest. First to six frames will face Mark Williams on Thursday night in the quarter-finals. Boys back on the baize just after 1pm.

'The best venue in snooker' – Why Williams feels Masters should be ranking event

Mark Williams has hailed Alexandra Palace in London as snooker's greatest arena, but believes the Masters may need to become a ranking event rather than an elite invitational tournament in future years.

Speaking after his 6-4 win over defending champion Yan Bingtao from 3-1 behind in the first round on Sunday, Williams feels the time has come for every player on the World Snooker Tour to have the chance to experience the sport's "best venue".

Williams won his two Masters titles at the old Wembley Conference Centre in 1998 and 2003, but feels the Ally Pally atmosphere can only be rivalled by the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield when the World Championship reaches its final stages.

The Welshman rolled in breaks of 63, 56, 62, 67, 64, 104 and 85 with 21-year-old Yan contributing 64, 71, 57 and 122 in a magnificent start to the 48th Masters.

Read more from Desmond Kane here

