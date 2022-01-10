Premium Snooker John Higgins - Zhao Xintong 12:45-16:30

'The best venue in snooker' – Why Williams feels Masters should be ranking event

Mark Williams has hailed Alexandra Palace in London as snooker's greatest arena, but believes the Masters may need to become a ranking event rather than an elite invitational tournament in future years.

Speaking after his 6-4 win over defending champion Yan Bingtao from 3-1 behind in the first round on Sunday, Williams feels the time has come for every player on the World Snooker Tour to have the chance to experience the sport's "best venue".

Williams won his two Masters titles at the old Wembley Conference Centre in 1998 and 2003, but feels the Ally Pally atmosphere can only be rivalled by the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield when the World Championship reaches its final stages.

The Welshman rolled in breaks of 63, 56, 62, 67, 64, 104 and 85 with 21-year-old Yan contributing 64, 71, 57 and 122 in a magnificent start to the 48th Masters.

