Anything you can do, I can do better, thought Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio.

At the mid-session interval, White made his way to the practice tables for his own shot at being the magician.

With Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan on the adjacent practice tables, the pressure was on the Whirlwind to produce.

Setting the scene, Neal Foulds said: “Judd has a lot of cue power, but Jimmy has always been exactly the same - bundles of cue power.”

After White played the pink, with backspin to send it up and down the table, Foulds added: “Not bad Jim, I have to say. Still got it.”

To which White replied: Thanks Neal. I am buying the curry tonight, am I?”

After hitting the shot to near, perfection. White said: “It’s like when you hit a golf ball, you get that sound. It’s similar with a snooker ball, you are hitting the sweet spot. When you go through the ball, you get that sound.”

