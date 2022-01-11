Mark Selby produced an outrageous fluke in his first round match against Stephen Maguire at Alexandra Palace.

After Selby went ahead in a 45 minute, 44 second opening frame, Maguire levelled with a break of 87.

But the Jester from Leicester then went on to produce one of the moments of the match by turning in an stunning fluke at the start of the third, despite a member of the crowd shouting “come on Stephen!” just moments before potting.

Dominic Dale said on Eurosport commentary: “Goodness gracious me. It’s a fluke like that which could really kickstart Mark Selby’s evening.

“His highest break is 17 at the moment. Well he certainly can improve on that right here."

Phillip Studd added: “The cries of ‘come on Stephen’ proved to be premature before that fluke red disappeared.”

Selby then missed an easy red before Maguire made an unbelievable mistake as he reached 46, only to screw the white into a middle pocket. Selby then pinched the frame to go 2-1 up.

Commenting on Maguire potting the white at the mid-session interval, with the score at 2-2, Eurosport's Jimmy White said: "There is a rumour going around that Maguire has got a new cue.

"If he has got a new cue that is the kind of thing that can happen to you. You can over stun the ball and to go off in the middle pocket is unbelievable. Selby stepped in to go 2-1 up."

